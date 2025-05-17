Painter Stabbed by Four-Man Gang Near Bantwal; Police Suspect Personal Enmity

Bantwal: A youth was seriously injured after being stabbed by a group of four men near the Akkarangaadi bus stand close to Panemangalore on Friday night, reigniting tension in an area that had only recently calmed following a previous murder case.

The victim, identified as Hameed alias Ammi, works as a house painter. According to police sources, the attackers confronted him while he was standing by the roadside and stabbed him with a knife before fleeing the scene.

Investigators suspect the involvement of a group led by a man named Harris and believe personal rivalry may have triggered the attack. The precise motive is yet to be confirmed and is under preliminary investigation.

Hameed sustained deep injuries to his arm and was immediately taken to a private hospital in Mangaluru by locals. The incident has raised concerns in the Dakshina Kannada district, which had returned to a state of calm after the recent Suhas murder case had caused unrest.

Local police have inspected the scene and are pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the suspects