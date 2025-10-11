Papa Johns Launches in India with Four Restaurants in Bengaluru

Papa Johns India, operated by master franchisee PJP Foods India (a joint venture between PJP Investments Group & Ambrosia QSR), has debuted in the country with four new restaurants in Indiranagar, Hennur, Electronic City, and Sarjapur Road - bringing its Better Ingredients. Better Pizza. brand promise to Indian consumers, with nationwide expansion to follow.

All restaurants in Bengaluru will be supported by a centralised Quality Control Center (QCC) in Hennur, where Papa Johns’ signature fresh dough is prepared daily to ensure quality and consistency across all outlets. To celebrate the opening, Papa Johns has collaborated with actor, influencer, and content creator Danish Sait, who features in a launch video capturing the brand’s entry into the Indian market with humour and local flair.

Speaking on the launch, Tapan Vaidya, Group CEO, PJP Investments Group, said:

“This is a proud moment for us as we deliver the Papa Johns experience to Indian customers. Our pizzas are crafted with fresh, never-frozen dough, premium toppings, and a focus on consistent quality. We are confident that this approach, combined with an experience centred on customer satisfaction, will create strong appeal in India. Bengaluru is a fitting city to begin this journey, and we look forward to expanding rapidly across the country.”

“India is one of the most dynamic foodservice markets in the world, and we are delighted to open our first store in Bengaluru,” said Ravi Thanawala, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President at Papa Johns. “Opening both our first restaurant and a Quality Control Center represents a strong foundation for long-term growth and ensures we continue to deliver the highest standards of quality and service that define our brand.”

“We are excited with our partnership with PJP to bring Papa Johns to this thriving market and present specially crafted pizzas to appeal to diverse Indian palate”, added Vish Narain, Managing Partner, Pulsar Capital & Chairman, Ambrosia QSR. “Our endeavour would be to provide excellent quality pizzas at affordable prices.”