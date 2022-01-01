Parents seek public help in tracing 17-yr-old missing girl

Bengaluru: The parents of a 17-year-old girl who has gone missing for nearly two months from Bengaluru are seeking public help in tracing her after their frantic efforts have proved futile.



Anushka had left home on October 31 with just two pairs of clothes and Rs 2,500 in cash. She didn't even carry her mobile phone. The girl's parents had approached Subramanyanagar police after their search did not yield any result. They believe that she was influenced by 'Shamanism' (a religious practice based on the belief that its practitioner interacts with spirits in an altered state of consciousness) and had been reading about the practice online.

As per reports, her parents believe that her decision to leave home was influenced by someone as being a minor she would not have taken such decision on her own. While media reports quote her parents as saying that they observed behavioural changes in her in September and had even taken her for counselling.

"Anushka was like any other regular teenager before certain changes were noticeable in her behaviour in September. She became reclusive and tended to avoid everybody. I took her to a counsellor. The behavioural changes we saw was that she stopped talking to us. She was keeping to herself and kept away from household activities," Anushka's father told a news channel.

Meanwhile, the police investigating the case are looking for some clues by examining CCTV camera footage from multiple locations. Bengaluru North Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinayak Patil confirmed that a forensic analysis of her online activities reveal that she was reading about 'Shamanism'. A special police team visited many places where spiritual activities and meditation are conducted but there has been no clue," he added.

"She told us that she wanted to do 'Shamanism' type of meditation. We told her to learn it at home," says her mother Archana.

Somebody has influenced her. She can't leave home and go somewhere on her own. I am trying to reach out to people on social media to help me find my daughter," said Abhishek, father of Anushka.

They are now appealing to public via a Twitter post for help in tracing their missing daughter. The parents have posted on Twitter stating, "We have been searching for our daughter Anushka, for nearly 2 months. We love and miss her desperately. If you have seen her, please get in touch at 91-9900898940 or DM. We believe she may be in Bangalore or the surrounding areas."