Passenger stabs BMTC conductor inside bus

Bengaluru: The incident in which a passenger stabbed a BMTC bus conductor with a knife took place near the ITPL bus stop near Whitefield, Bangalore. On Tuesday in the evening at ITPL bus stop near Whitefield, KA-57-F0015 Volvo bus conductor Yogesh was stabbed two times by a passenger. The incident took place in a bus full of passengers.

The accused after stabbing the conductor Yogesh two times with a knife, took a hammer from the bus and broke the glass and acted like a madman. Seeing this, fellow passengers screamed and ran away from the bus. As soon as the matter came to light, the Whitefield police reached the spot, took the person into custody and interrogated him.

Conductor Yogesh, who has been stabbed, has been admitted to Vaidehi Hospital and was fighting for his life. The passenger who was stabbed appears to have gone to an interview with a private company this morning.

In an official statement on Wednesday, BMTC stated: ’We regret to inform that an unfortunate incident occurred today on Route No. 500 CK/13 near the ITPL bus stop. Conductor Yogesh, while performing his duties, instructed a passenger, Harsha Sinha, to move away from the bus’s middle doors for safety reasons. The passenger, however, reacted violently and attacked our conductor, stabbing him in a sudden outburst. Following the attack, Sinha threatened other passengers and demanded they vacate the bus immediately. In a further act of aggression, the assailant used a hammer to damage the bus’s windows and other property.

We commend the swift and decisive actions of our driver, Siddalingaswamy, who locked the attacker inside the bus, ensuring the safety of all passengers. With the assistance of passengers, he called the police and emergency services. Conductor Yogesh was quickly shifted to Vydehi Hospital for treatment, where he is now out of danger and receiving medical care.’

Upon receiving the information, senior BMTC officials and the Sarathy Squad immediately arrived at both the hospital and the scene of the incident. The Whitefield police station has since arrested the accused, Harsha Sinha, and an investigation is currently underway. BMTC has extended full support to the injured conductor and is cooperating with the police investigation.