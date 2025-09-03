Pavithra Gowda’s fresh bail plea in Renukaswamy murder case rejected

Bengaluru: Actress Pavithra Gowda, main accused (A1) in the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case, has faced another legal setback as a session’s court rejected her bail plea on Tuesday.

Gowda has filed a fresh bail application after the Supreme Court cancelled her bail. Her legal counsel, Advocate Balan, presented arguments in her favor, urging the court to grant her bail. However, the Sessions Court was not convinced.

The 64th Sessions Court, presided over by Judge I P Naik, delivered its verdict after reserving the order post-hearing. The court rejected Pavithra Gowda’s latest bail request, dashing her hopes of an early release.

After initially securing bail and spending time with her family and managing her business and temple activities, her relief was short-lived. The apex court, acting on a plea by the police, revoked the bail granted to seven accused individuals, including actress Pavithra Gowda, actor Darshan, and Pradosh.

Following this decision, Pavithra was arrested from her residence on August 14 and lodged once again in Parappana Agrahara

Central Jail. According to police, Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, had sent obscene messages to the actor’s friend Pavithra Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a storm-water drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.