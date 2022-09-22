'PayCM' posters row: K'taka Cong condemns arrests, to intensify campaign

The Karnataka Congress on Thursday condemned the BJP government after its party workers were arrested over the 'PayCM' posters campaign.

Congress state President D.K. Shivakumar said that from Friday all MLAs will post the PayCM posters at the government offices. "Where they will be posted, we will update you," Shivakumar maintained.

"The BJP party leaders have put up QR code posters with our photos. When I went to inquire, the media had made posters of me to be behind bars, can I book a case on that? It is common for people to question and criticize those in power," he said.

"The corruption by the ruling BJP is reported in the media. Contractors have made allegations. During the campaign by the Congress party, 8,000 people have told that they are victims of corruption. BJP party workers have created hundreds of posters like this on us. No action is being taken against them," he vented out his ire.

He maintained that 7 to 8 Congress workers have been arrested. The police sources have stated that five Congress workers have been arrested so far.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah raised questions about their right to protest. "Should we not protest against corruption? Our workers have been arrested for raising their voice against corruption," he said.

"Congress has taken up a campaign against 40 per cent commission... In continuation with our campaign against corruption, posters have been installed. BJP leaders have posted posters against us, why have they not been arrested?" Siddaramaiah said.