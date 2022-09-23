'PayCM' posters With CM Bommai's face Appeared In Bengaluru

On September 21, 2022, posters with the caption "PayCM" and a picture of the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appeared in some areas of Bengaluru.

They were made to seem like an electronic wallet, Paytm, and Mr. Bommai's visage appeared in the centre of the QR code with the slogan "40% accepted here," alluding to claims that the BJP government received a 40% fee.

The development occurs in the middle of an intense campaign by the Congress against the state government, which it accused of corruption in the granting of public contracts and hiring for government positions.

The Congress only just last week, on September 13, began a campaign against the BJP administration over allegations of "40% corruption." In addition to announcing a toll-free helpline (844 770 40 40), the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has launched the website www.40percentsarkara.com, which allows individuals to phone or log on and lodge concerns with the government.

Congressmen D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah addressed a joint press conference after announcing the start of a video campaign against alleged corruption. Mr. Shivakumar stated that every Kannadiga will be able to speak out against the BJP thanks to the campaign with the slogan "40% Sarkara, BJP Andre Brashtachara" (40% governance, BJP Means Corruption), reported The Hindu

Meanwhile, in connection with the PayCM posters posted in several locations in Bengaluru, police have detained B R Naidu, the Karnataka Congress' social media coordinator, Gagan Yadav, and three other people.