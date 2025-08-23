Payment of pending traffic fines made simpler

Bengaluru: Motorists who have pending traffic fines now have a chance to clear their dues at half the cost, as Bengaluru Traffic Police have once again announced a 50% discount scheme on fines, similar to last year’s initiative. The one-time concession will be available from August 23 to September 12 and will apply only to cases registered up to February 11, 2023.

With this move, the police expect a large number of vehicle owners to come forward and settle their long-pending fines. To make the process easier, both online and offline payment options have been made available.

Motorists can use the Karnataka State Police (KSP) app or the BTP ASTraM app to pay discounted fines digitally. By entering their vehicle registration number, users can view pending challans and pay the discounted amount—calculated as 50% of the original fine—using online payment gateways like PhonePe, Google Pay, or other UPI servicesz

Additionally, citizens can pay their fines through the Karnataka One and Bengaluru One websites, which also provide detailed information on pending violations. For those preferring offline transactions, fines can be cleared at the nearest traffic police station or traffic management centre. By providing the vehicle registration number at the counter, motorists can pay the discounted fine amount in cash or via available payment modes.

Traffic police officials have urged citizens to make use of this limited-time opportunity to clear pending dues, reminding that the discount scheme is a one-time concession and will not be extended.