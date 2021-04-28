People under illusion that Remdesivir will save them creating artificial demand: Minister K S Eshwarappa

Shivamogga: Amid raging demand for Remdesivir following rising COVID-19 cases, a Karnataka minister on Tuesday said people were under illusion that the anti-viral injection would cure their disease, thereby attempting to create an artificial demand, which was not required.

"People are living under the illusion that they somehow need it. There is no need for it," Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa told reporters here. He advised people to leave it to officials and surgeons to decide when this injection was required.

"If people are adamant (to get Remdesivir) then we have to give.There is an attempt going on to create artificial demand, which is not required," the Minister explained. He added that a large number of people have died despite taking the injection.

"Today in Shivamogga district, 80 per cent of those who tested positive for coronavirus do not require this drug. Of the remaining 20 per cent, 15 lost their lives.Among those who died, a large number could not be saved despite taking the (Remdesivir) injection," Eshwarappa claimed.

According to health department officials, there is a shortage of this drug in the state as it was essential to control the viral infections. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had recently requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference to supply one lakh vials of Remdesivir.

The Centre too obliged and increased the state's allocation of Remdesivir from 50,000 vials to 1.22 lakh vials. Health minister Dr K Sudhakar, who is a medical professional, has said the state is contemplating importing two lakh vials of Remdesivir for treating COVID patients.