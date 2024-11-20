People’s Planet launched by BDA Chairman

This initiative is a key part of People’s Planet’s broader mission to plant one million trees across India by 2025, uniting communities from all walks of life in the journey to restore Bengaluru’s ecological balance and natural beauty. More than just planting trees, Reclaim Bengaluru is about building awareness, fostering community involvement, and inspiring action

Bengaluru: A new era of conservation begins with the ‘Reclaim Bengaluru’ campaign, focused on reforestation, urban renewal, and the pledge to plant one million saplings by 2025, in collaboration with the NA Haris Foundation.

People’s Planet, an NGO dedicated to environmental conservation, is excited to announce its official launch. The inaugural event took place at St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru, and was graced by the Chairman of BDA and MLA, NA Haris, Environmentalist - Amith Hegde, and Actor - Shreyash Suri. This initiative, in collaboration with the NA Haris Foundation, marks a significant step in advancing reforestation, community education, and sustainable practices across India. The event also honoredVadayakkandy Narayanan, Environmentalist and Mohamed Wazeer, Co-founder of Treetag for their contributions in this space.

Bengaluru has seen notable changes to its landscape over the past five decades, losing approximately 30 square kilometers of green cover per year due to rapid urban expansion. In response, People’s Planet introduced its ‘Reclaim Bengaluru’ initiative during the inaugural event, a campaign dedicated to restoring the city’s lost greenery. With urbanization dramatically altering Bengaluru’s landscape and impacting biodiversity, air quality, and overall quality of life, the initiative aims to counteract these effects through active reforestation efforts and urban greening initiatives.

People’s Planet is unique in its approach to conservation. It empowers local communities to take ownership of environmental initiatives while using technology to ensure transparency. For example, every tree planted is geo-tagged to provide detailed tracking and documentation. This process commenced with the first sapling planted by NA Haris at the St. Joseph’s University campus. The NGO’s initiatives include tree planting, clean-up campaigns, community workshops on sustainable practices, and advocacy efforts aimed at influencing environmental policies.

Planting the first of many saplings, NA Haris said, “Today, we take a significant step toward securing a greener future. Planting trees is not just about preserving nature; it is about safeguarding our communities, our health, and our planet. Let this initiative inspire every individual to take action. Together, we can build a sustainable tomorrow for future generations”

‘Reclaim Bengaluru’ will extend to multiple locations across the city, including Jayanagar, Anjanapura, Indiranagar, Sadashivanagar, HRBR Layout, Vishweshwaraiah Layout, Koramangala, and many more, primarily focusing on areas under the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

This initiative is a key part of People’s Planet’s broader mission to plant one million trees across India by 2025, uniting communities from all walks of life in the journey to restore Bengaluru’s ecological balance and natural beauty. More than just planting trees, Reclaim Bengaluru is about building awareness, fostering community involvement, and inspiring action.

The driving force behind People’s Planet is JayaniBennheim, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, whose vision and passion for the planet led to the creation of this community-driven initiative. She is a modern industrialist, social activist, and GGA Ambassador for India since 2016. Her projects have spanned reforestation, including planting one lakh tree saplings annually, education, providing essential healthcare, and establishing community-based education centers.

“Our inspiration stems from the urgent need to address alarming climate issues and local environmental degradation. People’s Planet focuses on engaging communities to ensure our efforts are sustainable and impactful,” says JayaniBennheim, Founder of People’s Planet. “With Reclaim Bengaluru, we are taking decisive steps to restore the city’s green cover by planting native trees and empowering local communities to take charge of their environment. Bengaluru’s green identity has been diminished by urbanization, and this initiative sets in motion real change that will inspire other cities across India to follow suit.”

As part of its mission, People’s Planet is actively working to expand its reach across India, with a focus on regions most affected by deforestation and environmental degradation. Over the next three years, the NGO plans to establish partnerships with local communities and corporations, aiming to foster a global movement for environmental conservation.