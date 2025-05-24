People’S Pulse Survey: Massive anti-incumbency against Karnataka Cong govt; BJP gains

Bengaluru: A state-wide survey conducted by People’s Pulse and Codemo Technologies across 10,481 respondents highlights growing dissatisfaction with the state government, two years into its term. Inflation, delays in welfare scheme implementation, and partial loan waivers have contributed to rising anti-incumbency. If elections were held today, the BJP would secure 136–159 seats with 51 per cent vote share, while Congress would fall to 62–82 seats with 40.3 per cent. JD(S) is projected to win 3–6 seats. Support for the BJP grew further after national security developments like Operation Sindoor.

Despite this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remains the most popular leader (29.2 per cent), ahead of his deputy D.K. Shivakumar (10.7 per cent). Congress’s internal factionalism and corruption allegations have weakened its standing, even as its five welfare guarantees reach wide awareness (97 per cent). However, only the Gruha Lakshmi scheme enjoys strong public support (45.4 per cent). The caste census has drawn mixed reactions—endorsed by some backward communities but distrusted by dominant groups like Lingayats and Vokkaligas. Nationally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the preferred leader (59.1 per cent), with notable support even among Congress voters (37 per cent).

Although 48 per cent rate the Congress government better than the previous BJP administration, the survey reveals a growing shift toward the BJP across caste, age, and geographic lines, challenging Congress’s 2023 mandate.