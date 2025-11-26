PHOSSCON – integrating cure and care – Holistic approach to child hood cancer

CanKids…KidsCan, India’s leading national NGO for childhood cancer, announces PHOSSCON 2025, a landmark two-day national conference dedicated to uniting Cure and Care to transform childhood cancer outcomes in India. To be held on 27–28 November 2025 in Udupi, Karnataka, the conference will convene 128 participants, including pediatric oncologists, nurses, psychosocial support teams, national and global NGOs, caregivers, researchers, CSR leaders, and senior CanKids representatives. The event will be graced by the Founder & Chairperson of CanKids, herself a childhood cancer survivor, symbolising hope and resilience for thousands of families across India. PHOSSCON 2025 aligns with India’s commitment to the Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer (GICC), reinforcing a national and global movement to improve survival rates and reduce inequalities in access to treatment.

A NATIONAL COLLABORATIVE MOVEMENT — NOT A CANKIDS SHOWCASE

PHOSSCON is a neutral, national platform — a coming together of India and the world’s key stakeholders in childhood cancer. Over two days, delegates will participate in interactive workshops, expert panels, knowledge exchanges, and survivor-led sessions that emphasise coordinated, compassionate, and equitable care for every child battling cancer. It is a shared space for conversation, co-creation, and collective action where: Clinicians & medical teams, Nurses & psychosocial care professionals, NGOs & civil society organisations, Survivors & parents, Donors, CSR leaders & philanthropists, Researchers & policymakers …all unite under a single mission: