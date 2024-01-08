PIL against Pontiff dismissed by HC

Udupi: Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji of Sri Puthige Matha, Udupi, expressed his appreciation for the Karnataka High Court's decision on Monday, which dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the eligibility of the pontiff to ascend the 'Paryaya Peeta' on January 18. The PIL argued that the 63-year-old pontiff, having traveled abroad, was ineligible to ascend the 'Paryaya Peeta' based on the tradition that prohibits a pontiff who has undertaken a foreign trip crossing the ocean from performing Pooja to Lord Krishna in Udupi. The court, however, rejected the PIL, citing its inability to interfere in matters of religious tradition.

Addressing reporters prior to the commencement of the Pura Pravesha procession on Monday, Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji expressed gratitude for the positive response from the court, attributing it to the grace of God. He commended the court for refraining from interfering in religious matters, stating that the acceptance of the religion extends globally. He emphasised that the free movement of good thoughts and ideas should be encouraged, considering the presence of Hindus worldwide, which necessitated the pontiff's travel. Notably, in 2008, controversy arose when some opposed the ascension of Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji as Paryaya Peetadhipathi due to the taboo on foreign trips for pontiffs.

The 13th century Dwaitha (Dualism) philosophy by the founder of the philosophy, Madhwacharya, during the Bhakti movement in ancient India, embargoed the overseas travel of the Ashtamatha yathis (Ascetics of the eight monasteries). But the Yathis were also mandated with the responsibility to spread the spirit of Madhwa philosophy all over the world. But the world as the ancient India knew was just the land boundaries of Akhand Bharat. The travel over the seas was called ‘Seemolanghana’ which the Yathis were prohibited to undertake due to the fact that they belonged to Karma Bhoomi and cannot take values from Bhoga Bhoom (the overseas). However in the modern world the swamiji of Puthige mutt had taken the courage to spread Madhwa Philosophy in Europe, the US and Australia and the middle east.