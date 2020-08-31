PM Modi begins 'Toy Pe Charcha': Channapatna toys find place in Modi 'Maan Ki Baat'

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, during his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio programme, talked about making 'toys for the world' and highlighted the ability of India to become a 'toy hub'. Addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said India has the talent and the ability to become a toy hub.

The Prime Minister also talked about developing toy clusters in India to make the nation a toy hub. "Some parts of India developing also as toy clusters, that is, as centres of toys, like Channapatna in Ramnagaram (Karnataka), Kondaplli in Krishna (Andhra Pradesh), Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, Dhubri in Assam and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. There are many such places and we can count many names," he said.

Channapatna in Ramanagara district is roughly halfway between Bengaluru and Mysuru. For over two centuries, thousands of artisans have been carving out a livelihood by making Channapatna toys which enjoy the GI-tag. The arisans mainly use soft ivory wood, teak, rubber, cedar or neem to carve out the toys.

The toy making tradition dates back to the times of Tipu Sultan. During his reign, Tipu received a wooden craft piece as a gift from Persia and he fall in love with it. He is believed to have invited Persian artisans to train his people in the art of wooden toy making.

The Prime Minister said there has been a rich tradition of local toys in India and that there are many talented and skilled artisans who possess expertise in making good toys.

"Toys are very important for the development of children. Even Rabindranath Tagore has spoken about the importance of toys. India has the talent and the ability to become a toy hub by making toys for the entire world," the Prime Minister said.

Modi called on entrepreneurs and start-up ventures to make toys that are creative as well as environment-friendly, during his address on Mann Ki Baat.

"I ask my friends in start-up businesses, new entrepreneurs to team up for toys. Let us make toys together. Now is the time for everyone to be vocal for local toys. Come, lets make good quality toys, ones whose presence blossoms childhood instead of suppressing them. We will also make toys that are environment friendly," said the PM.

Noting that the global toy industry is worth over Rs 7 lakh crore but India's share is very small in the sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave a clarion call to be "vocal for local toys", stressing on the need for making the country a toy hub.

"You will be surprised to know that the global toy industry is over Rs 7 lakh crores. However, India's share in the global industry is very small. It is not right for us to have such a small share, we have to work towards improving this. I urge our start-ups to 'Team up for Toys', this also matches our call for Vocal for Local," he said.

Earlier this month, the Prime minister said that the nation now needs to move forward with 'Make for World' mantra along with 'Make in India'.