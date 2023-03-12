PM Modi Inaugurates The Project For The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway was inaugrated on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a gathering of the general public in the Karnataka district of Mandya. A total of about Rs 8480 crores were spent on the 118 Km-long project's development.



The journey from Bengaluru to Mysuru will take only around 75 minutes instead of about 3 hours. It will serve as a catalyst for the socioeconomic growth of the area. Speaking at the event, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that the new road will make it feasible to travel in one hour from Bengaluru to Mysuru.

He added that this new route will make it feasible to drive in one hour from Bengaluru to Mysuru. Bengaluru will be getting a ring road worth Rs 17,000 crore that would help with direct travel to Mysuru. This will aid in bringing in more visitors. These initiatives will aid in creating jobs as well.

The Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4-lane highway's foundation stone will also be laid by the prime minister. The project, which spans 92 km, would be developed for about Rs 4130 crores. The project would be crucial in improving Kushalnagar's connectivity with Bengaluru and will reduce travel time from around 5 to only 2.5 hours.

PM Modi will also dedicate IIT Dharwad to the country in addition to this. In February 2019, the prime minister also lay the institute's foundation stone. The institute, which was built at a cost of over Rs 850 crores, currently offers M.Tech., Ph.D., and inter-disciplinary 5-year BS-MS programmes in addition to 4-year B.Tech. programs. At Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station, he will also dedicate to the nation the longest railway platform in the entire world. The Guinness Book of World Records recently acknowledged the record. The 1507 m long platform was constructed for roughly 20 crores of rupees.

The Prime Minister will officially launch and lay the cornerstone for a number of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city projects. These initiatives are expected to cost a total of roughly Rs 520 crores. By building clean, secure, and useful public places, these initiatives will improve the quality of life and transform the town into a cutting-edge urban hub.

Moreover, PM Modi will formally erect the Jayadeva Hospital and Research Center. The hospital would be built for roughly Rs 250 crores and offer tertiary cardiac care to the local population.