PM Modi to visit Karnataka, at least once a month

Bengaluru: Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to his request of visiting Karnataka, where the party is aiming to come back to power, at least once a month, in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly polls.

The former Chief Minister who was in New Delhi on Friday to meet the party's central leadership said, no force can stop the BJP from coming back to power in Karnataka. "I had a detailed discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party national President J P Nadda.

They tried to know about the political situation in Karnataka. I have requested the Prime Minister to frequently visit the state and have assured him that the BJP will win more than 140 seats (out of the total 224) and come back to power," Yediyurappa said.