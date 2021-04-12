Top
PM suggested focus on micro containment zones: BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa on Sunday stated that he had spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the measures being taken to contain the pandemic. He added that the PM suggested the focus on micro containment zones to contain the spread of the infection.

"Spoke to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and apprised him about the measures being taken in the state to mitigate the second wave of pandemic," the CM tweeted. Yediyurappa added, "PM appreciated the government's efforts and suggested the focus on micro containment zones to contain the spread of infection."

The CM urged more people in the State to get vaccinated. "Vaccine is the biggest weapon available to us in this battle against Covid-19. I urge all eligible citizens to get vaccinated and to encourage others around you to get too. Let us continue to stay protected by wearing masks and by following social distance," he added in another tweet.

