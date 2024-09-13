Police Action Follows Ganesh Procession Violence In Karnataka's Nagamangala

In the wake of violent clashes during a Ganesh idol procession in Nagamangala, Karnataka, authorities have taken swift action against law enforcement officials. A police inspector has been suspended for dereliction of duty, while the state's intelligence head has been transferred and replaced.



The incident, which occurred on Wednesday night in Mandya district, saw confrontations between two groups as the procession passed near a mosque. Stone-throwing allegedly initiated from the mosque's vicinity, escalating tensions and resulting in property damage, including vandalized shops and torched vehicles.



In response to the unrest, local authorities have imposed prohibitory orders until Saturday, restricting gatherings of more than four people. Despite the current peaceful state, additional police forces remain deployed as a precautionary measure.



The number of arrests related to the violence has risen to 55, with 52 individuals already remanded to 14-day judicial custody. This incident has drawn criticism from political figures, including Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who condemned the violence and questioned the state government's handling of law and order.



The clashes reportedly stemmed from an argument when the procession from Badarikoppalu village approached a mosque, resulting in injuries to two policemen and several civilians. Law enforcement used mild force to disperse the crowd and regain control of the situation.



As investigations continue, a case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of unlawful assembly, attempt to murder, and destruction of public property. The incident highlights the ongoing challenges in maintaining communal harmony during religious processions in sensitive areas.

