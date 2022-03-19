Police bid tearful adieu to ‘detective’ Reva

Bengaluru: Reva, sniffer dog which helped the police in cracking crimes, died on Thursday, and its funeral was held with full honous. The Dobermann, born in 2011, had been part of the State dog squad for 10 years. It helped the police in solving several criminal cases including murder and robbery.

Reva, who proved to be very effective in sniffing out explosives, was handsomely praised by police officials. It was also part of the All-India police duty organisation held in Mysore, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The body of Reva was placed in the city's armed reserve police force and officials and staff paid floral tributes to it. Later, the funeral was held with government honours. Police officials who had led the dog squad comprising Reva turned teary eyed. Senior officials remembered its invaluable servces.