Police chase, seize vehicle; 20 calves rescued
In a dramatic police chase reminiscent of a movie scene, officers from the Hullahalli Police Station in Nanjangud taluk intercepted a vehicle that was illegally transporting cattle. The vehicle overturned as the accused, attempting to evade arrest, drove recklessly at high speed. Police later seized the vehicle and rescued 20 calves from the spot.
According to reports, Jayapura police had received a tip-off about illegal cattle transportation. Acting swiftly, PSI Hemavathi began chasing the suspected vehicle.
When the culprits realized they were being followed, they sped toward Hullahalli Road. Hemavathi immediately alerted Hullahalli PSI Chetan Kumar, who, along with his team, launched a coordinated operation to intercept the vehicle.
Frightened by the increasing police pursuit, the smugglers drove even faster. However, near Ahalya village, the driver lost control, and the vehicle overturned. Taking advantage of the chaos, the driver and others inside fled the scene before the police arrived.
Upon reaching the spot, police found the calves scattered around the overturned vehicle. With help from local residents, the officers rescued the animals and sent them to a local Pinjarapole (cattle shelter). A Bolero vehicle used for the illegal transport was seized, and a case has been registered at the Hullahalli Police Station.