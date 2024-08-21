Police detain two women for religious conversion attempt

Yadgiri: An allegation has been heard in Lakshmi layout of Yadgiri city that a group of Christian men and women went to a house and forcibly distributed Christian pamphlets and tried to convert them. The people immediately gathered and handed over the two Christian women who were about to convert to the police. Bangalore-based women Rachel Robert and Karuna were taken into custody by police on charges of forced conversion. Two more women are absconding.

It is said that these Christian women visiting houses of poor Hindus and speak lightly on Hindu gods by saying there is a only God on earth, Jesus Christ is the only one. People have complained to the Yadgiri town police station to take appropriate legal action against the two who committed such an act.

On July 22 last, an incident of trying to convert devotees who were going on a pilgrimage to Mantralaya near Siraguppa in Bellary district came to light. A case was registered in this regard at Tekkalakote police station. Later, a person was arrested by the police. Now a similar incident has come to light in Yadgiri and two women have been taken into custody.