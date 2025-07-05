Live
- Natural Home Remedies to Slim Down Puffy Cheeks Without Cosmetic Procedures
- Meta Brings Direct Messaging to Threads as Platform Celebrates Second Anniversary
- Indian stock markets end week lower amid trade deal concerns, profit booking
- Monsoon havoc continues in eastern MP, schools shut in Mandla and Dindori
- Feels like something divine, blessing from past life: Indian diaspora overjoyed after meeting PM Modi in Buenos Aires
- Aslam Sher Khan unhappy as revival of Obaidullah Cup hits roadblock
- Family of Liverpool player Diogo Jota gather at chapel after fatal crash
- Naomi Osaka loses to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in 3rd round
- India take their overall lead to 244 against England
- Sheena Bajaj opens up about the struggles of pregnancy and sleepless nights
Police file case against VHP leader for alleged hate speech
Udupi: Authorities in Udupi have initiated legal action against Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell, after he was accused of delivering...
Udupi: Authorities in Udupi have initiated legal action against Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell, after he was accused of delivering provocative remarks that risked inflaming communal tensions following a cow slaughter incident in Kunjalu.
The Udupi Town Police registered a suo moto case under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), citing statements made during a press conference that allegedly aimed to disrupt public harmony.
According to the police complaint, Pumpwell’s comments, made before the completion of the ongoing investigation into the Kunjalu incident, contained misleading information intended to stir discord between religious communities.
The authorities emphasised that such rhetoric, especially in the context of a sensitive case, poses a significant threat to social cohesion and public order in the region.
The case has sparked concern about the potential for inflammatory speech to exacerbate communal divides, with police underscoring the need for responsible public discourse. Officials are examining the full scope of Pumpwell’s statements to determine their impact and intent, aiming to maintain peace in Udupi’s diverse community.