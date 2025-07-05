Police file case against VHP leader for alleged hate speech

Udupi: Authorities in Udupi have initiated legal action against Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell, after he was accused of delivering provocative remarks that risked inflaming communal tensions following a cow slaughter incident in Kunjalu.

The Udupi Town Police registered a suo moto case under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), citing statements made during a press conference that allegedly aimed to disrupt public harmony.

According to the police complaint, Pumpwell’s comments, made before the completion of the ongoing investigation into the Kunjalu incident, contained misleading information intended to stir discord between religious communities.

The authorities emphasised that such rhetoric, especially in the context of a sensitive case, poses a significant threat to social cohesion and public order in the region.

The case has sparked concern about the potential for inflammatory speech to exacerbate communal divides, with police underscoring the need for responsible public discourse. Officials are examining the full scope of Pumpwell’s statements to determine their impact and intent, aiming to maintain peace in Udupi’s diverse community.