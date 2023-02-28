Police In Hampi Booked A Case Against A Tourist

The youth dancing on the Hemakuta hills and climbing on the mantapa, a monument from the 14th century, are shown in a recent viral video posted on social media. The Hampi police have filed a case against an unnamed tourist who is seen doing so.



Blimbing on the monuments in Hampi is severely forbidden, according to the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) and the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority's (HWHAMA) rules. The authorities have taken the reel producers into custody. T. Venkatesh, Deputy Commissioner of Vijayanagara, claimed that shortly after the occurrence, he travelled to Hampi and spoke with residents.

Based on the footage, the police have taken up the suo moto case and started an investigation. A bunch of tourists were discovered partying at Hampi's revered Purandara mantapa last week. To prevent such incidents, the residents are now demanding that more guards be placed on duty. Here is the footage, you need to see:

T Venkatesh explained that they also learned that tourists were violating the Purandara Mantapa's laws by drinking alcohol there. They have given the police officers orders to look into how the young people danced on the monument. All regulations are scrupulously adhered to on the ground in the interest of heritage monuments because Hampi is a UNESCO and ASI designated heritage hub.

Visitors should appreciate the beauty of sites without touching or harming the structures, as breaking ASI rules is a criminal offence. A number of locations in Hampi will have instruction signboards built to direct visitors. He continued by saying that they will also take action to hire more security personnel.