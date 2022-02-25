Police In Karnataka Use WhatsApp To Track Out Harsha's Chat Details

Police officials in Karnataka are investigating the murder case of Harsha and have written to WhatsApp, requesting the Bajrang Dal activist's chat and phone number. The phone of the 26-year-old has yet to be located.



According to a press release from the police, a scientific inquiry is underway. Because one of Harsha's friends claimed that two girls video-called him minutes before his death, authorities are looking for his phone, which could provide crucial information.

Harsha's phone is still missing, as per Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad, and a hunt is on to locate it. He added that the police had taped Harsha's friends' statements. Harsha's friend said that two girls had video-called him multiple times despite the fact that he didn't know them and had disconnected the calls. Miscreants attacked Harsha a few moments after the video calls. He said that the friend's statement has been recorded and us waiting for Harsha's family to grips with their sadness, then they will record statements from them. He also stated that thus far, eight persons have been arrested.

Meanwhile, Harsha was killed in Shivamogga on Sunday night. Two more persons were arrested on Thursday in relation with Harsha's murder, bringing the cumulative number of people arrested to ten. Schools and institutions in Shivamogga will resume on Saturday, according to Deputy Commissioner R Selvamani.



Abdul Roshan alias RC (24), a resident of Bhadravati, and Jafar Sadique alias Badruddin alias Badri (55), is a resident of Wadi-e-Huda in Shivamogga city, were arrested, according to the police. Two automobiles and one two-wheeler were also seized by the cops.

The SP also mentioned that to prevent people from moving, police had barricaded sensitive places. Harsha's home and other important areas were surrounded by a large bandobast of police and RAF men. Banks and government offices were open for business as usual. In the last 24 hours, no adverse incident has been reported in the city. The situation has been brought under control.