Police probe threatening social media post referencing 2022 Fazil murder

Mangaluru: Police in Mangaluru have launched an investigation into a social media post that appears to make a threatening reference to the high-profile murder of Fazil, a young man who was hacked to death in Surathkal in 2022. The post surfaced on the Instagram account beary_of_ullala and featured photographs of Fazil with the caption “Miss You Faasil” in a reel.

Authorities were alerted when a user, posting from the handle bazigar8614, commented ominously under the reel: “This is not the end, four more to go.” Taking serious note of the potentially provocative nature of the post, Ullal Police registered a case under sections 196 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case (Crime No. 63/2025) has since been handed over to the Mangaluru City CEN Crime Police Station for further inquiry.

Police said they have already traced a follower of the Instagram account, identified as Mohammad Akram from Haleyangady near Mangaluru. He is currently being questioned. Officials have indicated that further action will be based on digital forensics and interrogation findings as the probe continues.