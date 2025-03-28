Police Seize Vehicle Carrying Illegally Transported Cattle Near Mangalore, Two Suspects Identified

Mangalore: Mangalore police intercepted a vehicle illegally transporting cattle near Surulpadi Mosque in the early hours of Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the police stopped a white goods vehicle, but the driver and two others fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

Upon inspection, authorities discovered that the vehicle’s number plates had been removed, suggesting an attempt to conceal its identity. Inside, around 15-20 cattle were found tied in an inhumane manner, suspected to be destined for illegal slaughter. Veterinary officials examined the animals, confirming that two had died from injuries, while the remaining cattle were given necessary medical attention.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle’s original registration number was KA 19 AF 1399. Two suspects, Tauseef Peradi and Harine Peradi, have been identified, while efforts are ongoing to trace a third individual involved in the incident.

A case has been registered at Bajpe Police Station under Crime No. 50/2025, invoking relevant provisions of the law related to animal cruelty and illegal transport. Police have launched further investigations to apprehend the absconding suspects and prevent such incidents in the future.