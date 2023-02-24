Polling queue image on mobile: Attempt to increase voter turnout

Bengaluru: In the upcoming elections, you can know how long the queue is at the polling booth on the day of voting, sitting at home and using your mobile phone. Concerned about the decline in voter turnout, the Karnataka Election Commission has made an effort to provide information about the queue line in the voter app. Many people refrain from voting because they have to stand in queue. The State Election Commission has calculated that if the voters get moment-to-moment information about the length of the queue, the voter turnout can increase.

Many measures have been taken to facilitate the voters in the background of continuous decline in voter turnout in many parts of the state including Bengaluru. Focusing more on young voters and first-time voters, the commission is thinking of providing more facilities in the app to attract them to the polling booths.

In addition to simplifying polling station search, efforts have been made to introduce polling station location information. Such a move is expected to be more useful in cities like Bengaluru, which have a large number of mobile users.

Officials of the Election Commission of India, who recently visited the state, have given necessary instructions to increase the voter turnout in the constituencies where the voter turnout was low earlier. They advised to give priority to providing infrastructure. Accordingly, they have suggested to arrange toilet, water system, seats for resting.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has instructed the polling station officers to take steps to provide Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) in all polling stations as directed by the Election Commission.

It is the duty of government departments, semi-government departments like Corporation Boards and aided institutions to provide necessary facilities at the places identified by the polling station. Tushar Girinath has ordered the polling authorities to submit a report by February 28 regarding the provision of facilities.