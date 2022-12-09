Poster campaign against RR Nagar MLA Muniratna by MP Suresh

Bengaluru: Poster politics has started in the constituency after the Congress complained to the Election Commission that the Vokkaliga votes were being deleted from the voter list in RR Nagar. Over night, posters appeared in R R Nagar questioning MLA and Horticulture Minister Muniratna. Through this, the political battle between Muniratna vs DK Suresh has intensified.

The Congress had alleged that about 1.30 lakh votes were added illegally in RR Nagar and the names of 75,000 voters were omitted from the list. A complaint was made to the Election Commission under the leadership of MP DK Suresh. Constituency legislator was also blamed for this. But Minister Muniratna denied this allegation. He clarified that I have not done such a despicable thing.

Not only that, Muniratna also lashed out at MP DK Suresh. As an MP let DK Suresh give a list of the contributions he made to the constituency, challenges Muniratna. Also, I will submit nomination papers in the next election. But i wont campaign and D K Suresh also shouldn't campaign by fielding a candidate. He challenges lets see who will win.

In the midst of all these developments, posters questioning Muniratna have suddenly appeared in RR Nagar. Posters have been put up at Muniratna's office, city bus stand and public places. Where did the Rs 10,000 crore sanctioned for RR Nagar go? was questioned in the poster.

A Guess and Win Contest sponsored by the aggrieved contractor was mentioned in the posters with writings against local MLA Muniratna. As MLA Muniratna has been sanctioned Rs 10,000 crores since 2013. But Rs 2,000- Rs 3,000 crore have been allocated for roads, parks and lakes. Where did the rest of the money go? It is written as Guess. Or else If you show the work worth Rs 10,000 crores, call and win an exciting gift. A request has also been made to call this number 8447704040.

Earlier, the Congress campaigned against the 40% commission by putting up PAYCM posters overnight. Now this poster has appeared after DK Suresh's accusation against Muniratna, and more political accusations are sure to appear in the coming days.