Pratap Simha says Siddaramaiah is ‘cowardly CM’

Davangere: Former parliamentarian Pratap Simha sharply criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for ordering the arrest of MP Tejasvi Surya, who had raised his voice against escalating prices.

Addressing a crowd at Rajanahalli Valmiki Peetha in Harihara, Davangere, on Monday, February 9, Simha pointed out that metro fares had been raised twice within a single year. Tejasvi Surya led a campaign to challenge this burden on the public, ultimately succeeding in blocking the increase.

Central government grants support metro development projects, yet the state administration failed to provide any funding in its budget, opting instead for price hikes. “Tejasvi Surya fought this decision and ensured justice for commuters,” he said.

Speaking to the media, Pratap said, “Recently, with the state treasury depleted, Tejasvi Surya staged a symbolic protest by holding an empty container to highlight the lack of funds. The government’s response was to detain him, a move that reveals how it stifles those exposing its shortcomings. Tejasvi Surya stood up for all Bengaluru residents through his efforts.”

“After presenting 17 budgets, Siddaramaiah lacks even basic understanding of financial management. When a young MP like Tejasvi Surya questions him, the reaction is to have him arrested. I’ve never seen a more cowardly CM,” he concluded.