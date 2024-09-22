Preparations for Mysuru Dussehra 2024 in full swing

Mysuru: Aspart of the iconic Mysuru Dussehra celebrations, the district administration organized a special breakfast for the families of Mahouts (elephant caretakers) and Kavadigars (handlers) within the palace premises. District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa personally served breakfast to the Mahouts and praised their dedication in caring for the elephants.

During the event, Minister Mahadevappa inquired about the well-being of the Mahouts and Kavadigars, highlighting the vital role they play in the Dussehra festivities. He also inaugurated a temporary school for the children of these workers, ensuring educational support during the festival. The children delighted attendees with a cultural program showcasing their talents. Additionally, the minister inspected the temporary health center set up within the palace to ensure the workers’ health and well-being during the festival.

The world-famous MysuruDussehra Festival is fast approaching, and preparations are in full swing. As part of the pre-festival activities, a youth celebration poster and the official Dussehra website were launched. Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also in charge of the Mysuru District, along with Narasimha Raj Constituency MLA Tanveer Seth, District Collector G. Laxmikanta Reddy, and other officials, unveiled the poster and website.

The launch event was attended by key dignitaries including the Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K.M. Gayatri, Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, District Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan, and Additional deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Sivaraju. Nineteen Dussehra sub-committees held meetings to review and coordinate various aspects of the festival.

This year’s MysuruDussehra will officially begin on October 3, 2024. Renowned literary figure H.P. Nagarajaiah has been invited to inaugurate the festivities, as confirmed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. With cultural programs, exhibitions, and the famed Jumbo Savari procession, the festival promises to uphold its global reputation as one of India’s grandest celebrations.

Dussehra 2024 will once again showcase Mysuru’s rich cultural heritage, bringing together tradition, art, and community.