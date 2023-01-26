Prerna Wadikar from Bangalore, recipient of ‘India UK Achievers’ honours

Bengaluru: Prerna Wadikar the 2021 winner of the Oxford University's esteemed vice chancellor's award for social impact has added another feather to her cap by being chosen for the prestigious India UK Achievers Honours marking 75 years of Indian Independence and celebrating UK Alumni's contributions globally. The winners from 8 different fields were hosted at the UK parliament in London by the Chair of the Indo-British All Party Parliamentary Group on January 25.

Prerna is the first Hindu and Indian citizen to be appointed as the board member of the 90-year-old Central British Fund for World Jewish Relief, British Jewry's leading international humanitarian and development agency under the patronage of King Charles, supporting the most disadvantaged and vulnerable communities in 20 countries through over 70 partners.

Prerna also pioneered institutional ESG (Environmental Social & Governance) education in India at establishments of national importance. She started the first full semester ESG course at IIT Gandhinagar for engineering students and an executive certificate in ESG for working professionals at IIM Bangalore. She also work(ed/s) on integrating ESG considerations with start-ups with the vision of creating sustainable businesses and responsible leaders.

"When I returned from London in 2022, I saw a gap in access to ESG education in India, which takes into consideration the regional cultural contexts for the implementation of E, S & G factors. I am grateful to Prof Deepak Singhania from IIT Gandhinagar to facilitate the course to be incorporated in the management minor's curriculum at IITGn.

In just one year, there is a 100% increase in the enrolment for this course. ESG was recognised in 2005 by Kofi Annan to encourage investors to consider non-financial metrics while making investment decisions. With ESG having the potential to influence over 90% of investments in India in the next five years, it is imperative to create a generation of informed leaders and professionals to maximise the opportunity." Prerna

Prerna has completed her master's in public policy from IIM Bangalore and MBA from University of Oxford in distinction, where she co-founded Oxford India Business Conclave.