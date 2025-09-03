President , Governor visit Mysuru Palace on invitation of royal family

Mysuru: President Droupadi Murmu and Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot paid a special visit to the historic Mysuru Palace, where they were warmly received by the royal family.

Expressing her delight, royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said it was a matter of “immense pride and joy” to welcome such distinguished guests. In a press note, she conveyed her gratitude: “I am deeply honoured that the President accepted my invitation and visited the palace. It is a privilege to host her.”

To mark the occasion, the royal household hosted a traditional breakfast on silver plates. Guests were served tender coconut water, kiwi, plum, papaya, and other fruits along with an array of signature Mysuru dishes. These included Mysore masala dosa, idli with sambar and chutney, shavige uppittu (vermicelli upma), sabbakki vada (sago fritters), Mysore pak, wheat halbai, and badam halwa.

The spread also featured finger millet and wheat biscuits, accompanied by tea and coffee. President Murmu expressed her appreciation for the elaborate traditional menu and praised the hospitality extended by the hosts.

Following the breakfast, President Murmu toured some of the prominent sections of the Mysuru Palace. Accompanied by Governor Gehlot and the royal family, she was briefed on the palace’s heritage, architecture, and its historical significance.

The visit concluded with a photo session where Pramoda Devi Wadiyar posed alongside the President, commemorating the special occasion.

The royal family has often hosted visiting dignitaries at Mysuru Palace, but the presence of the President of India was described by Pramoda Devi as “a truly special moment in the palace’s continuing legacy.”