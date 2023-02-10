Prevention and detection of passenger crime, another vital task of RPF

Bengaluru: Under this operation, RPF provides special attention towards the security and safe travel of passengers through the railways. During the year RPF arrested 5749 criminals involved in different types of passenger related offences under IPC and handed them over to GRP/Police. This included 82 persons involved in drugging, 30 Dacoits, 380 Robbers, 2628 thieves, 1016 chain snatchers and 93 persons involved in crime against women.

Security of Women under Operation Mahila Suraksha – 'Meri Saheli initiative' launched across Indian Railways network from October 2020 was further fine-tuned. On an average, 243 teams are being deployed for this purpose covering more than 640 trains on an average daily across Indian Railways.

Safety and security of women passengers has been an important concern of Indian Railways. Other preventive measures have also been implemented to ensure security of lady passengers like train escorting by mixed crew of male and lady RPF staff,CCTV system at 861 stations and about 6368 coaches, lady escorts in ladies special suburban trains, regular drives against unauthorized passengers in ladies coaches etc.

Providing help to pregnant women in child birth under Operation "Matrishakti": RPF personnel, especially ladies RPF personnel, go out of the way to help pregnant women who go into labor during their train journeys, in childbirth under operation Matrishakti. During the year, lady personnel of RPF assisted in 209 such child births.

Assistance to sick, injured, specially able persons under Operation "SEWA": Under this operation RPF personnel assist the elderly citizens, women, physically disabled and sick/injured persons in their travel through trains and services associated there with i.e. providing other amenities like Wheel Chairs, Stretcher, medical help, providing ambulance, medicine and infant food etc. During the year, more than 37000 such persons were assisted by RPF.

Action against carriage of contraband/illegal goods under Operation "Satark": Transportation of contraband by trains has become a major conduit for tax evaders / law breakers. During the year, RPF arrested 2331 persons in these activities and handed them to concerned LEAs for further legal action. In this drive Tobacco products valued Rs. 7.47 Crore, Liquor valued Rs. 3.32 Crore and other items that were seized are Unaccounted Gold Rs 48.8 Crore, Unaccounted Silver Rs 8.21 Crore, Unaccounted Other precious metal Rs 35 lakhs, Other Smuggled Goods of foreign origin Rs 2.77 crore, Unaccounted Cash Rs 25.37 crore, Arms/Ammunition/Explosives Rs 82 lakh and Other recoveries like banned injections etc, of Rs 1.7 crore.

Efforts to enhance safety of rail operations under Operation 'Sanraksha': This operation is launched for enhancing the safety of passengers. During the year 1503 cases of stone pelting on moving trains were registered by RPF followed by arrest of 488 persons. More than 100 persons carrying inflammable/crackers in trains were also arrested.

Rescue of adults in need of care and protection under Operation Dignity: Under this operation, rescue of adults including women in need of care and protection who come in contact with railways like run away, abandoned, drug addict, destitute, abducted, left behind, missing, those needing medical assistance, fallen down, mentally disoriented is being done. During 2022 approx. 3400 such persons were rescued.

RPF personnel have their USP in their strategic positioning at major stations. This comes in handy when state police of a particular state finds its suspects escaping through trains currently moving through some other state. During 2022, 151 such suspects were apprehended by RPF and handed over to concerned agencies for offences committed by them outside railway area.