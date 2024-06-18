Private buses in Dakshina Kannada to introduce UPI payment system

Mangaluru: A much needed move towards digitalisation in the private bus sector in Dakshina Kannada district will likely be witnessed.

In an initiative spearheaded by the Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners’ Association (DKBOA), private buses will soon accept UPI payments from passengers, aiming to enhance convenience and efficiency of bus travel in the region.

As part of an upgrade, private buses will also be equipped with GPS systems, allowing for real-time tracking and improved service management.

The introduction of UPI payment options will enable passengers to purchase tickets online during their journey, streamlining the ticketing process.

Previously, private bus operators introduced the Chalo Cashless Cards, which has been well-received by commuters for offering significant discounts. In a media interaction, Association president Aziz Parthipady noted the success of Chalo Cards, which offer a 60% fare discount to students and are distributed free of charge to those with valid identification.

Chalo Cards are prepaid bus travel cards available from designated offices throughout Mangaluru, making it easy for students to benefit from discounted fares. According to the new update with the UPI option stepping in, the Chalo Cards held by students is proposed to be continued as DKBOA Student Cards.

With this upgrade on the cards, the Dakshina Kannada District Bus Owners’ Association is trying to improve the overall travel experience while ensuring the highest standards of passenger safety across all its operations.

This latest initiative marks a significant step towards modernising bus travel in the region, making it more accessible and user-friendly for all passengers.