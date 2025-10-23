Priyank Kharge questions RSS funding, calls for transparency, legal compliance

ITBT Minister Priyank Kharge has demanded that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) produce official registration documents and clarify the sources of its funding. Speaking to the media near his residence in Sadashivanagar, he raised concerns over the organization’s finances, including funding for uniforms, building construction, and other expenses.

Kharge stated, “If RSS is a legally registered organization, it should produce the registration documents. Only then will it be clear where the money comes from and how it is used. Until now, the organization has avoided registration, which raises questions about its legality and tax obligations.”

On the issue of permissions for processions and public demonstrations, the minister emphasized equal treatment for all organizations. “Dalit organizations such as Bhim Army and Dalit Panthers have sought permission for processions in places like Chittapur and Chamarajanagar.

Following the High Court’s order, any organization can hold such processions provided the environment is safe. The same standards apply to RSS,” he said.

Regarding the RSS procession in Chittapur, Kharge clarified, “No organization can conduct a march without prior permission. Applications must be submitted first. The district administration will decide after reviewing the requests. If the situation is unsafe, permission will be withheld.”

Kharge also criticized attempts to bypass legal procedures. Referring to a recent case where a letter was written in English requesting permission for public prayers, he said, “Even if someone writes to the Chief Minister or the high command, permission must be obtained. No one is above the law.”

The minister further questioned threats allegedly made by individuals linked to organizations, stressing that intimidation of families or political opponents is unacceptable. “Even if a BJP leader faces such threats, are they condemned? If the RSS comes to anyone’s house, does that make it right? Such actions must be challenged. Legal procedures exist for a reason,” he remarked.

Kharge’s remarks underline his call for transparency, legal compliance, and equal enforcement of the law for all organizations, emphasizing that no group can operate outside statutory regulations or intimidate citizens.

The minister’s statements come amid ongoing debates over the RSS’s public activities, funding sources, and registration status in Karnataka, highlighting the need for accountability and uniform legal oversight.