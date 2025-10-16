  • Menu
Promoting zero-waste, ensuring sustainability
Bengaluru: In a pioneering step toward eco-friendly technological innovation, Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, has partnered with Green Factor to promote sustainability at the upcoming Data Center Summit.

The collaboration aims to create a zero-waste, fully circular event experience, showcasing the future of green and AI-ready infrastructure in India.The summit will feature an AR/VR interactive zone, allowing attendees to virtually explore Schneider Electric’s Liquid Cooling systems and AI-powered data center solutions.

The entire event is designed to minimize environmental impact, with materials and installations fully recyclable or repurposed post-event, ensuring a zero-waste footprint.

