Property owners upset over new BBMP E-Khata move

Bengaluru: The BBMP has issued an order that e-Khata will be mandatory for building construction in Bengaluru from now on. BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has issued an order that e-Khata will be mandatory for obtaining building plans from July 1. The Corporation, which had already given a shock by disconnecting electricity connections to unauthorised buildings as per the Supreme Court order, has now given another shock by making e-Khata mandatory for new building construction.

Online application submission and distribution arrangements have been made for building plan approval within the BBMP area. In addition, e-Khata is being issued for properties online. Now, both the software are being integrated. Therefore, those applying for building plan approval must first obtain an e-Khata.

It has been made mandatory for those applying for plan approval to enter the e-Khata or EPID number in the software and submit the e-Khata. Meanwhile, only 5 lakh e-Khatas have been distributed so far, and lakhs of owners still need to obtain e-Khata. Meanwhile, property owners are expressing anger over this order of BBMP. 5 lakh e-Khatas have been distributed so far in the BBMP area. Now more than 25 lakh draft e-Khatas are available online.

About 3,000 people are doing this process every day. However, the order making e-Khata mandatory from July 1 has caused hardship to property owners. Currently, it remains to be seen whether the corporation, which has issued a sudden order for e-Khata to be mandatory, will postpone the deadline.