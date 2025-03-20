Protest against Marathi violence, normal life to be disrupted

Bengaluru: In Maharashtra, KSRTC staff were attacked and buses were painted with ink and vandalized. Thus, pro-Kannada organizations are protesting against the Marathi violence, and a call for an Akhand Karnataka Bandh has been given on March 22 under the leadership of pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj. The KSRTC and BMTC employees’ associations have supported the bandh, and now Ola, Uber, and auto associations have also expressed support for the bandh. Therefore, people should think before taking to the roads tomorrow, trusting Ola, Uber, and autos.

‘We fully support the Karnataka Bandh. We condemn the attack and are going on a bandh. We will fully support ED auto rickshaws’, said Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union President Srinivas.

Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Association Vice President Ashok responded, “We fully support the country and language. We always support all struggles. About two lakh Ola and Uber will go on strike.”

Similarly, the Karmika Parishad is supporting the entire state. ‘We will voluntarily support it by going on strike. We have appealed to the workers of all labor departments,’ said State Karmika Parishad President Ravi Shetty Byndoor.

Hotels will remain open as usual on the bandh day. Through this, only moral support is being given by the Hotel Association. Bangalore Hotel Association President PC Rao has clarified that the hotel is being opened because it is an essential service.

Kannada should remain, which means the public should support it. But peace should not be disturbed in the name of bandh. People have said that they support a peaceful bandh. Action should be taken against the atrocities of Marathi people. As Kannadigas, we will support the struggle for Kannada. The government should also pay attention to this, and the city has expressed support for the Karnataka bandh.

KAMS General Secretary Shashikumar has appealed to Kannada unions to change the bandh date in the interest of children due to various levels of examinations from Class 1 to Class 9. ‘There are various levels of examinations from class 1 to class 9. Now the announcement of the bandh date will cause a problem. Children cannot be given leave from schools during the bandh’. He said that the bandh date should be changed in the interest of children.

Speaking in Mysore regarding the bandh issue, Vatal Nagaraj said, “We will make the Karnataka bandh on March 22 a success. Most organizations have already supported it. Marathi slander, Marathi atrocities, MES should be banned. Kalasa Banduri Mahadayi scheme should be started immediately. Hindi imposition should not be allowed. Kalyan Karnataka should develop. He said that the attack on the Kannada conductor by the Marathi people should be thoroughly investigated.

‘There will be a bandh from 6 am to 6 pm. Kannadigas should join this bandh. Karnataka bandh will be held for the sake of the Kannadigas, for the honour and self-respect of the Kannadigas, for Kannada. There will be a bandh from Belgaum to Chamarajanagar’. He said that Belgaum is not in the hands of the Kannadigas but in the hands of the Marathi people.