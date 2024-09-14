Protest if FIR against Hindus is not cancelled: R Ashoka

Bengaluru: The state has a Taliban government that supports fundamentalists. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka has expressed outrage that this Congress government is ready to sacrifice Hindus to woo Muslim fanatics.

He has criticized the way the Congress government is handling the Nagamangala communal riots case and made a series of tweets. Considering the irresponsible and careless statement of Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwar after the communal riots and incidents during Ganesh visarjan in Nagamangala, it has been proved once again that the Taliban government in the state is supporting fundamentalists. In anticipation of the Ganesha procession, piles of stones, petrol bombs, talwars had been collected and atrocities have been committed against Hindus with complete premeditation. Although it looks obvious, the government is talking about it as an accidental incident, a small incident. He expressed outrage that the government has decided to sacrifice Hindus to appease Muslim fanatics. R Ashoka said that the entire Hindu society is worried about what will happen to us after the Nelamangala incident and demanded that the Congress government should answer the questions that are burning in the minds of the Hindus of the state.

‘Even though there was a riot at the same place last year, why was there no heavy police presence this year as a precautionary measure? Even though there is a history of such an act, why did the intelligence department not inform about it? Isn’t this a failure of the police department? Or was the intelligence ignored? Why did the police not provide security along the route even though the route map was given and permission was given for the Ganapati procession?

‘Why was the DAR van in the town diverted after the procession started? On Wednesday night, two hours after the riots started, why were more personnel not called immediately, who were only 40 km away? Why is A1 in the FIR the same person who installed the Ganesha idol with the permission of the police? From A1 to A2, FIR was filed only against Hindus and then names of Muslims were included in which jurisdiction? Isn’t it the height of appeasement for the government to protect the rioters? ‘He questions.

He asked, ‘Is Karnataka, an Islamic Republic, not allowed to pass a Ganeshotsava procession in front of a mosque or a dargah? Is it not clear that this is a premeditated act, given that petrol bombs, heaps of stones, talwar and handguns were collected in the mosque and the racket was started? What is the reason why the Home Minister considers the use of dangerous materials in the riots and the loss of property worth Rs 25 crores to be a minor incident, an accidental incident? Who informed them like that? Or is there any pressure on him to say this? Or is the Congress government going to protect anyone? Why hasn’t home minister Dr G Parameshwar visited Nagamangala, which is only 130 km from Bengaluru, despite all this calamity?’

‘The policemen responsible for registering false FIRs against Hindus should be suspended immediately’ warned R Ashoka and that BJP will have to fight fiercely in Nagamangala if they do not let go of this tyranny of targeting only Hindus in the FIR.

It is estimated that the property worth more than 25 crore rupees, including shops, aprons, and goods, was lost in the communal riots carried out by Muslim fanatics during the GaneshaVisarjan in Nagamangala on Wednesday night. It is only possible to teach such thugs a proper lesson by identifying the thugs who commit crimes like stone pelting, throwing petrol bombs, setting fire to vehicles, stealing two-wheelers from showrooms and bulldozing their houses on the model of Uttar Pradesh. He is of the opinion that it is possible to put a full stop to such perverse mentality. If the government, which is supposed to protect the citizens, ignores pre-arranged communal riots as a minor incident, an accidental incident, who will protect the common people? How can common people do their job and business with peace of mind? R Ashoka asked.He said that if the government does not wake up at least now and take strict action against these fanatics, one day peace and order in our society will be rare.