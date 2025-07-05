Live
Protest posters on WhatsApp:Case registered in Bantwal
Bantwal: The Bantwal Town Police have booked a case against members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for allegedly circulating protest posters via WhatsApp even after their request to hold a public meeting was denied.
The protest was planned at Kaikamba Junction in connection with the murder cases of Abdul Rahiman and the Ashraf Wayanad group. SDPI member Ashraf Talapady and two others had approached police authorities seeking permission to use loudspeakers and for adequate security arrangements.
Police officials stated that permission was denied after the petitioners admitted they had no substantial evidence or information about government compensation or the accused in the related cases, which are currently under investigation at Bantwal and Mangaluru Rural Police Stations.
Despite being informed about the rejection and the appropriate legal route to address their concerns, posters about the planned gathering were allegedly circulated on WhatsApp. This led to the registration of a fresh case at the Bantwal Town Police Station. Police said further legal action will be taken based on the developments.