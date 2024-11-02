Protestors demanding separate Kalyana Karnataka state detained

Kalaburagi: On Karnataka Rajyotsava, police detained activists in Kalaburagi who were demanding the creation of a separate Kalyana Karnataka state. The protestors, organized under the Kalyana Karnataka Separate State Struggle Committee, gathered to emphasize their demands for regional autonomy, a call that has gained momentum over the past year.

According to reports, protestors in Kalaburagi were taken into custody by police as they gathered for the demonstration. Video footage of the police detaining the protestors has also surfaced, capturing the increasing tensions surrounding the demand. This demand for a separate Kalyana Karnataka state was similarly raised on last year’s Rajyotsava Day, with protestors attempting to hoist a separate flag symbolizing Kalyana Karnataka’s identity. Last year, at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Circle in Kalaburagi, the Kalyana Karnataka Separate State Struggle Committee tried to stage a flag-hoisting ceremony for the separate state before police intervened.

The movement has sparked discussions and raised awareness about the issues faced in the Kalyana Karnataka region, particularly calls for more localized governance and resources. As demands for separation persist, authorities face pressure to address regional aspirations while managing the growing momentum for the cause.