Prototype train for Yellow Line introduced by BMRCL

Bengaluru: The first set of prototype six coach metro train was manufactured by CRRC, China had arrived at Hebbagodi Metro depot near Electronics city on February 14. Being new rolling stock multiple tests needed to be conducted. Coaches have been assembled before moving to the test track for static and electrical circuits testing.

Later, it will be moved to mainline testing. There are wide range of about 37 type tests lasting for four months, followed by System integration with Signaling system, Telecommunications system, Power supply system etc., tests for 45 days.

The statutory safety tests shall include Oscillation Trials by the Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO) and inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). Based on the recommendations of RDSO and CMRS, approval of Railway Board to be obtained for introducing the trains for revenue service.

This train is equipped with state-of-the art technology such as Unattended Train Operations (UTO), Enhanced Supervision Capability from Operations Control Centre(OCC), Track Monitoring System, Hot Axle Detection System, Obstacle and Derailment Detection System etc.

Apart from this, the coaches have electric signage’s above the doors to showcase routes, advertisements, notices, information etc. Besides, Prototype Train for CBTC, one more prototype train with DTG Signalling is being supplied by CRRC, China. Balance 34 Trainsets (14 CBTC and 20 DTG) are manufactured in India at Titagarh Rail Systems Limited in West Bengal. These trains will be introduced as a part of the Communication–Based Train Control (CBTC) System, commonly known as ‘Driverless Technology’. It will also reduce the headway to the extent of 90 seconds from the existing two and a half minutes. Although, Trains are compatible for driverless operation, the BMRCL will deploy Loco Pilots to operate the train, initially.

Yellow Line

The 18.82-km long under-construction metro line connects RV Road with Bommasandra. It is a fully elevated metro route with 16 stations namely (Rashtriya Vidyalaya Road, Raggigudda, Jayadeva Hospital, BTM layout, Central Silk Board, Bommanahalli, Hongasandra, Kudlu Gate, Singasandra, Hosa Road, Beratena Agrahra, Electronics City, Infosys Foundation- Konnappana Agrahara, Huskur Road, Biocon –Hebbagodi and Bommasandra). It connects with the Green Line of Bangalore Metro at RV Road Station and with the Pink Line at Jayadeva Hospital station. This line has a metro-cum-road flyover from Ragi Gudda to Central Silk Board for a distance of 3.13 km built to decongest Central Silk Board Junction. It consists of 5 nos of Loops & Ramps which is an extension of the double decker fly over towards KR Pura and Hosur road (ABC ramps) which are in advanced stages of construction. The Jayadeva Metro Station is an iconic interchange Station built to integrate Yellow Line (R V Road to Bommasandra) Reach 5 line and the Pink Line Reach 6 (Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara) consisting of Bannerghatta Road underpass, Mareanahalli Road at ground level, Raggigudda - CSB Road flyover, Metro Concourse level, Reach 5 platform -Yellow line (RV Road to Bommasandra) and Reach 6 platform- Pink line (Kalena Agrahara-Nagawara). It aims to boost connectivity to areas that are home to big companies like Infosys & Biocon and South Bengaluru. It will ease the daily struggles of Bangalore’s metro commuters by a substantial amount. It will also increase the overall metro connectivity in the city to facilitate easy and efficient commute. With the commissioning of this Line, it will significantly impact the lives of Bangalore metro commuters with a comforting experience and efficient service. Bangalore Metros will become 2nd in the country to have driverless Metros.