Three days International Conference on FSEAM 2026 from January 21st

Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra (BIT Mesra) announced its academic collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur for the International Conference on Frontiers in Surface Engineering & Additive Manufacturing (FSEAM 2026). The conference is scheduled to take place from 21st - 23rd January, 2026 at the Kalidas Auditorium, IIT Kharagpur, West Bengal, India.

Bringing together experts from academia, industry and research, FSEAM 2026 will explore and exchange knowledge on sustainability through engineered surfaces and additive innovation. The event is jointly organised by the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, IIT Kharagpur and BIT Mesra, with participation from global professionals focused on surface engineering, additive manufacturing, hybrid processing and advanced materials.

Highlighting the conference’s role in shaping industry ready students, Prof. (Dr.) Indranil Manna, Vice-Chancellor, BIT Mesra, said, “When students engage directly with experts working on wear, durability, process control, sustainability and other such core functions, they begin to understand how theory translates into engineering decisions.”

The conference will be held under the patronage of Prof. Suman Chakraborty, Director, IIT Kharagpur, with a distinguished roster of invited guests and speakers. Attendees will include Dr. Shivaji Chakraborty, President of the West Bengal Academy of Science & Technology (WAST India); Dr. Narendra B. Dahotre, Regents Professor, University of North Texas; Dr. S Somnath, former Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO); Mr. J. D. Patil, President of the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE); and Prof. B. S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad.

FSEAM 2026 aims to serve as a global platform for presenting scientific advancements, facilitating technical discussions, and fostering collaborations that bridge academic research with real-world applications.







