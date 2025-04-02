Public outcry over mobile network disruptions caused by prison jammer

Live
Mangaluru: Residents and officials in Mangaluru have raised concerns over mobile network disruptions allegedly caused by a signal jammer installed at the city’s district prison. The issue has sparked widespread inconvenience, prompting BJP MLA Vedavyas Kamath to lead a delegation to the prison superintendent, demanding immediate corrective measures.
The jammer, designed to prevent unauthorized communication within the prison, is reportedly affecting a three-kilometre radius, disrupting connectivity in government offices, court complexes, law firms, commercial hubs, and residential areas. The lack of mobile signal has particularly impacted emergency services, making it difficult for residents to contact hospitals and essential providers during urgent situations.
Local citizens have voiced frustration over the prolonged disruption and the authorities’ inaction in addressing the problem.
MLA Kamath has urged prison officials to recalibrate the jammer’s range to confine its effects strictly within the prison premises, ensuring that security measures do not come at the cost of public convenience.
The situation underscores the challenges of balancing security enforcement with the need for uninterrupted public communication, raising questions about the broader implications of such measures in urban areas.