Puneeth Rajkumar's life is exemplary: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: "Our most loved Power Star Puneet Rajkumar's life, his public conduct, helping nature towards the poor, is exemplary and inspiring," said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.



Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Bommai said, "We should remember his huge achievements and good work at such a young age. We would have been celebrating his 47th Birthday today if he was alive today. His life is an inspiration to us though he has left us at a young age."

The Chief Minister wished all the success for Puneet-starrer 'James' which hit the screens on Thursday.

The date to present the 'Karnataka Ratna' award to Puneet posthumously would be decided in consultation with actor's family. A committee would be constituted to organise the award presentation function in a manner befitting Puneet and his father Dr Rajkumar, Bommai said.