Puttur MLA’s Plan to Demolish Women's Police Station Draws Public Backlash

Puttur (Dakshina Kannada district): Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai’s proposal to demolish the district’s first women’s police station has sparked widespread controversy. The MLA is said to have pressured the Assistant Commissioner of Puttur sub-division to allocate eight cents of land for the relocation of the police station. This move comes after the station, a cherished landmark, was recently renovated with local materials in line with the Dakshina Kannada architectural style.

The police station, located near the Mahalingeshwara temple, has been part of the town’s heritage for years. Four years ago, it underwent a Rs. 60 lakh renovation, which included modern amenities and parking space for the 14 policewomen stationed there. However, the MLA’s sudden decision to demolish the building has shocked locals, who see the station as an integral part of the town's history.

MLA Rai justifies his plan by claiming that the station obstructs the view of the temple’s Pushkarani (holy tank) and the temple itself. However, many townsfolk have expressed doubts about this reasoning, alleging that Rai has a vested interest in the land. Local residents accuse the MLA, known for his real estate ventures, of intending to redevelop the area for commercial purposes. Further complicating matters, Rai has indicated that the demolition could displace seven houses that currently provide shelter to senior citizens.

This proposal has drawn comparisons to a previous controversial incident involving former MLA Sanjiv Matandoor, who was allegedly involved in the demolition of a 152-year-old heritage school building. The matter is under investigation by the Karnataka Lokayukta, following national attention from conservation groups such as INTACH.

In response to the latest threat to local heritage, citizens and conservationists are rallying together to prevent the police station from being relocated and preserved as a part of the town's cultural identity.