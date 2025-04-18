PWD officers seek nod from forest dept to axe another 25 trees

In an alarming development, the Public Works Department has written to the Forest Department requesting permission to cut down 25 trees for the road expansion leading to the Uttanahalli temple, just weeks after 40 trees were indiscriminately chopped down under the guise of road widening.

Uttanahalli, located in Mysore, is a significant religious site that attracts thousands of devotees daily

The road improvement project has been tendered, and the contractor has already commenced work. The Public Works Department aims to expand the existing 5.5-meter road to 14.5 meters. However, this plan entails cutting down trees that have provided shade, fresh air, and shelter for birds for the past 50 years. The plan includes removing various trees, some of which are 70 years old, including Arali and Oak trees, sparking public outcry over the blatant disregard for nature. Environmental enthusiasts have warned, “The road should be widened while preserving trees. Otherwise, we will have to resort to stronger protests.”

The connection to the ring road provides access to the Uttanahalli temple, and the number of devotees has been increasing day by day, particularly after the introduction of the Shakti project, which has doubled visitor numbers.

Moreover, local residents have approached Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with requests for road expansion. Due to these factors, the road widening project, estimated to cost around 3.60 crore rupees, has begun.

The Public Works Department has already sought permission from the Forest Department to cut down the 25 trees, and both departments have conducted a survey marking the trees for removal.

However, as of now, the Forest Department has not granted permission for the felling. Just a week has passed since the cutting down of 40 trees near the SP office junction, and the Public Works Department’s request to cut another 25 has ignited further anger among environmental organizations. The Madras High Court has directed that for every tree cut down, ten saplings must be planted as substitutes in governmental projects.