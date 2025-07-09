QPL 2.0 logo unveiled in Bengaluru by actress Ramya

Bengaluru: The Queens Premier League (QPL) unveiled the logo of its much-anticipated second season ‘Kreedotsava’ in Bengaluru, after the stupendous success of its inaugural edition last year. The event marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the league, which is expanding into a multi-sport, entertainment extravaganza with 12 new games added to its roster.

The unveiling was led by the Mahesh Gowda, Founder of QPL, popular actress Ramya, who is also the face of the QPL, and Pramod Shetty, renowned actor and QPL Committee Member, in the presence of media, partners, and supporters from across the city’s television, fashion, and entertainment circles. Also, Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam showed her presence supporting QPL team by walking the ramp as a showstopper.

“With QPL 2.0, we’re not just leveling up—we’re revolutionizing the space for women in sports and entertainment,” said Mahesh Gowda. “This season is about reaching 50 million digital views, expanding across India, and creating real, inclusive impact. It’s concerning to see today’s youth increasingly consumed by online gaming and excessive mobile use. When celebrities are making time to stay active and lead by example, it’s a powerful reminder for young people to follow suit and prioritise their physical well-being. Our core aim is to encourage and engage people to be physically active, rather than spending excessive time on technology. We believe that real empowerment begins with real participation”, he added.

Speaking to media, actress Ramya said, “I really liked the way QPL is supporting women artistes and promoting them. It brings in more opportunities for them through this platform. Also, women should be encouraged to actively participate in sports. This will keep us fit and away from online gaming and social media. I am happy to be associated with QPL.”

The event spotlighted QPL’s evolving mission to empower women by providing a dynamic stage that blends entertainment, sports, and social impact. Building on its debut season, which saw over 25 million digital views and 5,000+ live attendees, QPL 2.0 is poised to become a national movement.

“QPL is where entertainment meets purpose. It is more than a league—it’s a platform that brings together the entertainment industry and corporates in a powerful collaboration to promote fitness, purpose-driven engagement, and women empowerment at scale. It is a vibrant celebration of talent, energy and inclusivity, and most importantly, it’s a platform that encourages people to embrace physical activity over passive screen time. We’re proud to support an initiative that brings such meaningful engagement,” said Pramod Shetty during the address.

The event intends to showcase the female celebrities, connecting them to young audiences in an attempt to inspire them to step out with purpose.

The league will continue to champion women technicians and behind-the-scenes talents, reinforcing its commitment to their holistic empowerment. The initiative reflects a growing trend toward purpose-driven engagement, where entertainment meets empowerment and visibility transforms into influence, according to the organisers.