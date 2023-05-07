R Ashoka vs DKS: Real contest in Kanakapura for first time

Shivanahalli: Senior BJP leader and Karnataka Minister R Ashoka, who is pitted against state Congress president D K Shivakumar in the latter’s home bastion of Kanakapura for the May 10 Assembly polls, said his candidacy has resulted in an election contest, in its true sense, taking place for the first time in the region after nearly two decades.

In an interview to PTI, Ashoka, who was campaigning in this village that comes under Kanakapura Assembly segment, said he feels he is a “trigger” for public anger against the rule that existed in the region for long to come out in the open. Excerpts from the interview:

Question: You appeared to be hesitant to contest from Kanakapura. Why was it so?

Answer: Not at all. I was not contacted in advance, to discuss whether I’m interested or not. Directly, I got a call. I was told that the party has decided and I should go and contest (from Kanakapura). Whether me or V Somanna (fellow minister who is contesting against Siddaramaiah in Varuna constituency). We did not take a minute to accept the party’s decision. We said we were ready.

Q. Does BJP, as an organisation, have a presence in Kanakapura?

A. No. In the 2013 election, we secured only about 1,600-odd votes. In the previous election (2018), it was about 6,000 votes. I have to make “treasure out of trash”. That’s the challenge.

Q. Are you contesting from Kanakapura to win or to give a fight?

A. To win...first fight and then win. Earlier, when a BJP candidate used to file his nomination, only 10 people used to go along with him. This time, I had 5,000 people with me. Our national leaders like General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka (Arun Singh) had come. I have been sent here to win along with building the party.

Q. What is giving you the confidence in the constituency?

A. People have given me unprecedented response and support so far. What is important is that this is the first time in about 20 years, an election (contest) is actually taking place in Kanakapura, people are happy about it. They are confident and happy that there won’t be any poll-related bogus or ‘dadagiri’ (intimidation) during the election. People are happy that they can vote freely.

Q. What are the main issues people are facing in Kanakapura?

A. People here feel that they don’t have much freedom because of the local system that exists here. Freedom is their first priority. Then comes roads. All major connecting roads to Bengaluru have been completed, but only Kanakapura road has not been completed for the last 20 years. Also, there is not much development here, despite him (D K Shivakumar) being a powerful minister in the past.

Q. With Shivakumar projecting himself as the Chief Ministerial aspirant in case Congress comes to power, won’t Vokkaliga votes consolidate in his favour?

A. If that is the case, Kurubas and other backward communities, also SC/STs should turn against you (Shivakumar), as they too are in good numbers here.

Q. What is the winning margin you are looking at?

A. For me, margin is not important now. Winning is important. If I win by one vote also it’s a win, by 10,000 votes also is a win. There is “short time, make it sweet”. You may not be confident about my victory this time, it’s natural, but don’t forget that Deve Gowda lost the election after becoming PM.

Q. Where does the BJP stand in Karnataka, with less than a week to go for polls?

A. In the last one-and-half months, things have drastically improved for BJP stage by stage. After PM Modi’s campaigning and rallies began, it has boosted (the prospects). Also, Congress’ mistakes have increased. The Bajrang Dal issue is being taken up seriously.