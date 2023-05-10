Rahul Gandhi Urge People To Vote In Large Numbers In Karnataka Assembly Election

Live
- Rahul Gandhi, a former leader of the Congress, asked Karnataka voters to cast their ballots in big numbers in order to create a progressive and "commission-free" state.
- The incumbent BJP is looking to write history by keeping its southern stronghold, while a feisty Congress is hoping to make a comeback before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Rahul Gandhi, a former leader of the Congress, asked Karnataka voters to cast their ballots in big numbers on Wednesday in order to create a progressive and "commission-free" state.
Voting for the crucial Assembly elections in Karnataka started early on Wednesday. The incumbent BJP is looking to write history by keeping its southern stronghold, while a feisty Congress is hoping to make a comeback before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Gandhi claimed that Karnataka's vote for 5 ensures women's rights, young employment, and the elevation of the underprivileged. He asked as many people as possible to cast their votes. He also distributed a graphic showing the five guarantees made by the Congress.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary of the Congress party, urged Karnataka voters to cast ballots for change while actively campaigning there as well. While usimg the Twitter, she stated that it's time to install a strong, development-focused, and capable government that works relentlessly to improve your lives. Along with the tweet, she added the hashtag "Congress Winning 150" In what is mostly considered as a three-cornered race between the incumbent BJP, the Congress, and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular), voting is taking place for 224 seats.
Meanwhile, the polling, which started at 7 am under heavy security, will continue until 6 in the evening.